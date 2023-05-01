Death of patient at NH psychiatric facility being investigated

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The death of a patient being held at the New Hampshire prison system’s psychiatric facility is under investigation, officials said.

The state Department of Corrections announced the death at the Secure Psychiatric Unit in Concord in a statement late Saturday.

The department called the death “untimely,” but did not publicly release the patient’s name, age or gender.

No additional information will be released until the patient’s family is notified and an autopsy is completed, the department said.

State police are investigating.

The Secure Psychiatric Unit on the grounds of the state prison was designed to treat inmates with mental health diagnoses or substance use disorders, according to the department’s website.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)