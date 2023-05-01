Eating disorder awareness walk held in Burlington

BURLINGTON Vt. (WCAX)- The National Eating Disorders association’s awareness walk has made its way back around once again.

The walk originally got its start with students on the UVM campus. Turning into a community walk in 2014.

The National Eating Disorders Association supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders. They are focused on prevention, and making sure people have access to quality care.

Kaia Fitzgerald is a survivor and had been suffering from an eating disorder since she was twelve.

“I have been to many treatment centers and finally, actually in June is my one year in full recovery. I’d say it came from society, not a specific person. Just the internet and society in general,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald says her eating disorder didn’t just affect her.

Her dad says his daughter’s journey has inspired him to work with NEDA to push the Vermont legislature to establish support in the state for those who need it.

He says it’s important to support those struggling with an eating disorder in a non-judgmental way and watch for any negative signs.

“Skipping meals, edginess around conversations about food. I think everyone is different in terms of their signs and symptoms. If a few of those signs or symptoms do show up it’s just one of those things where you just have to be willing to start that conversation early,” explained Fitzgerald.

Staff from UVM’S center for health and wellbeing say we all need to work on eliminating the stigma around eating disorders.

“I think that piece of recognizing that it’s a mental health disorder. It’s not this, I just want to be whatever in my body. Or want my body to look a certain way. It’s really people struggling,” said UVM Center for Health and Wellbeing Annie Valentine

Participants that came to the walk said that there needs to be more open conversations in our communities about eating disorders. That more and more people seem to be coming forward having difficulty with body image.

“I think the only way to address the issue is to have open and honest conversations about people that are struggling,” said Keira Underwood.

