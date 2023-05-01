High school prom dates discuss viral fishing trip

This East Tennessee couple spent their prom night on the lake. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing when they made a big catch.

Luke Lankford and Mary Jo Mattingly like to spend their free time away from school and sports out on the water together.

“I’ve been fishing for my whole life -- basically 17 years,” Lankford said.

He shared his hobby with his girlfriend nearly a year ago and she picked it up along the way.

“I never even touched a pole barely and then he was like, ‘C’mon, kick it into gear!’” she said.

The best trip for the couple, though, may have been when Lankford started the day in a tuxedo and Mattingly in a dress for junior prom.

The two liked prom well enough but decided after an hour to switch things up and go night fishing at Melton Hill Lake.

It didn’t take long before they saw a large fish near the boat. Mattingly reeled in a 7-pound walleye, making it a night to remember.

“Catching the fish was pretty cool. I mean, that’s a pretty cool thing to remember,” she said.

Lankford was the one who cast the reel to catch the walleye, but he gives all the credit to his girlfriend for reeling it in.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Burlington police say they began receiving reports of an injured man at the corner of Church...
Man found shot outside of Burlington business
Vermont State Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle Saturday...
Bike race participant killed in Burke Saturday
Anthony Saucer
Police arrest Fairlee man accused in Saturday night stabbing
Expunging criminal records in Vermont removes arrests or convictions from a person’s criminal...
Wiping criminal records in Vt. through expungement

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule that would limit transgender care
Janice Hall is an 81-year-old great-grandmother and now, a graduate of Bethel University.
81-year-old overcomes life challenges to graduate with college degree
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has taken a key step toward running for governor of New Hampshire,...
Manchester mayor eyes run for New Hampshire governor
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan