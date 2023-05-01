How a new treatment for ACL tears harnesses the body’s own healing power

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Central Vermont Medical Center has become the first hospital in Vermont to offer an innovative new treatment for ACL tears that doctors say can help a torn ACL heal itself.

“It’s an exciting new addition to the ACL toolbox,” said Dr. J.P. Begly, an orthopedic surgeon at the Central Vermont Medical Center.

In March, Begly performed the first surgery in Vermont using an innovative ACL implant.

“It’s called the Bridge Enhanced ACL Repair or BEAR procedure, and what it involves is actually a new technology that allows us, in some tears, to use the patient’s own ACL in a repair technique,” he explained. “It’s using your own tissue so that already has your own cells in it and your body, it kind of allows your body to heal itself.”

The BEAR Implant is a major shift from the current standard of treatment for an ACL tear.

“Traditional reconstruction we have to take out the ACL and replace it with usually another part of the patient’s kind of body or a cadaver graft,” Begly said.

The implant acts as a bridge to help the ends of the torn ACL heal together. The surgeon injects a small amount of the patient’s own blood into the implant and inserts it between the torn ends of the ACL.

CVMC says about 400,000 ACL injuries occur in the U.S. every year, making ACL reconstruction one of the most common orthopedic procedures in the country.

“We’re kind of doing two, three, four, maybe even five ACL reconstructions a week. It’s really kind of an epidemic a little bit, particularly in the younger population. You know, teenage athletes that play cutting sports, basketball, soccer, those things, particularly in female athletes,” Begly said.

Physical therapists say the new treatment could mean major improvements in recovery and a patient’s ability to return to the same level of daily activities or sports before their injury.

“It’ll allow them in theory to get back to the same level of sport and in a similar amount of time, but with a less chance of having that secondary area act up... not having to worry about that having a cadaver piece within you, as well,” said Tracy Benedict, the director of physical therapy at the EDGE. “I think is something that will be helpful for them to have all of their own parts and the parts where the anatomy originally was intended to be, as well.”

For many current ACL patients, the mobility they had prior to the injury never returns. Now that may change.

“I’ve seen a couple of patients who, the theory was that maybe that ACL was put in a little bit too tight. So, then they never gained the amount of motion that they were supposed to have in bending that knee well,” Benedict said. “To be able to get them back to their sports and potentially faster and with less chance of having any negative effects is a wonderful benefit for them.”

The BEAR implant is indicated for patients that are at least 14 years old with a complete rupture of the ACL. Doctors say patients should discuss their individual injuries, diagnoses and treatment with their surgeons.

