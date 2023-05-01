Kuster tours health facilities in Upper Valley

DARTMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is on tour to talk about important state issues. That includes housing and health care.

Monday afternoon she’ll be at Summer Park Residences in Hanover. That’s a housing project to provide people 62 and older and those with disabilities a home.

Then she’ll be at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to see the new Patient Pavilion. The goal is to hear about the hospital’s expansion to support patients and health care services.

