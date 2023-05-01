Listening to America – Fentanyl Crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Martinsville, W.Va. (Gray) – Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. This week, he’s covering the fentanyl crisis, traveling to West Virginia, the state with the most fatal overdoses in the nation per capita. Peter speaks to a grieving mother who lost her son to fentanyl, an EMT and the director of a sober living organization.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Burlington police say they began receiving reports of an injured man at the corner of Church...
Man found shot outside of Burlington business
Vermont State Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle Saturday...
Bike race participant killed in Burke Saturday
Anthony Saucer
Police arrest Fairlee man accused in Saturday night stabbing
Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed son

Latest News

Plans are moving forward to build a hotel at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Plans move forward for hotel at Burlington airport
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
A 35-year-old bike swap has pedaled its way back to Burlington after a COVID hiatus.
Burlington shop collecting used bicycles for bike swap
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police