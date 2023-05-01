Made in Vermont: Rosie’s Confections

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A little shop off of the Winooski circle is “choc” full of goodies.

“We’re a chocolate business, and we do chocolates and coffees and teas,” Emma Rose said.

While the pandemic was bitter in a lot of ways, it had a sweet silver lining for Rose, who opened Rosie’s Confections in 2020.

“Basically, I fell in love with chocolate and decided I wanted to do that for a living,” she said.

Emma had a long-standing culinary background but her chocolate-y adventure began with CBD edibles, with the help of her dad, who was using cannabis to help with pain management after a cancer diagnosis.

“But a lot of edibles on the market are also filled with additives and preservatives, stuff to keep a longer shelf life. And he wasn’t about mixing the poison with the medicine, so he asked me if I wanted to start learning how to make French truffles,” Emma explained. “But then I quickly realized that I loved chocolate way too much to just keep it to CBD, so I started doing traditional chocolates, as well.”

A lot has changed since then. Emma took chocolate master classes and upgraded from a home kitchen to a commercial cooking space in St. Albans. An adjacent company, X-Tract Vermont, now turns out THC edible chocolates for Rosie’s sold at dispensaries across the state.

But whether they’re CBD, THC or traditional chocolates, the dozens of colorful and flavorful bonbons and truffles are all made with local ingredients and responsibly sourced chocolate.

“We use direct trade chocolate in all of our products. You know, there’s a lot of dark sides to the chocolate industry and we really try to promote a good industry where chocolate is ethical,” Emma said.

They also moved from selling chocolates at local farmers markets to their small but sweet space in Winooski, where Emma’s sister, Lydia, has been running the show for the past two years. Lydia Rose says they have the community to thank for their success.

“We’re very grateful that we’ve been able to be a part of it, the community is amazing, the people are amazing,” Lydia said.

No matter if it’s bought online or in stores, is medicated or not, Emma says she loves sharing these treats that are made in Vermont.

“I love making beautiful things that people get to enjoy,” she said.

