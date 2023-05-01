Plans move forward for hotel at Burlington airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are moving forward to build a hotel at the Burlington International Airport.

The Dew Corporation has hired New Hampshire-based Colwen Management to develop the project, and the airport commission signed off on the lease.

The airport has long hoped for a hotel.

Airport Director Nic Longo told us it will be a huge help for travelers who live far away and have an early morning flight.

