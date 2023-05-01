Police: 2 reportedly missing after crash in Brattleboro

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a crash in Brattleboro where a car went underwater and two people are reportedly missing.

Early Saturday morning, Brattleboro officers were called to Vernon Street near the wetlands for a car that had gone into the water.

When they arrived, officers say they found Jacob Lyon, 24, of Vernon, who had been in the car when it crashed. Police say Lyon told them two other people were in the car with him.

Lyon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite a search for the other two people, no one has been found.

Police are still investigating and anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Brattleboro police at 802-257-7950.

