Popular Vermont fishing spot restocked with brook trout

GOSHEN, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular fishing spot in Goshen is stocked again with fish.

The Sugar Hill Reservoir, also known as the Goshen Dam, has been under construction for the last two years. That work is done, the reservoir is filled and the state has stocked the water with about 1,800 brook trout.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says it’s an important spot the community has been waiting to see back open.

“I know talking with my counterparts at the Green Mountain National Forest and Green Mountain Power that they have all received similar calls this spring, so it just speaks to how excited these anglers are to get back to this great location and catch some of the fish we are stocking there,” said Shawn Good of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Fish and Wildlife says the Goshen Dam will continue to be restocked in the years to come.

