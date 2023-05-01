Recruitment efforts heat up at Vermont fire departments

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire departments across the state are making a push to fill their ranks before they hit a crisis situation where a call comes in with no one to respond.

The Vermont Fire Service has launched a recruitment program called Operation Mayday. The program will highlight opportunities to serve in the fire service, whether that means at a volunteer level all the way up to a career firefighter, and offer chances to learn more about serving in various roles.

Departments across Vermont are relaying to the state that call staff numbers were declining and staff was becoming harder to find. So now, there’s a call out to Vermonters to join.

“We’re seeing some trends here that are a little alarming with the number of folks that are available and signing up to participate in roles like volunteer staff or even here for paid on-call staff, we have seen the numbers dwindle,” Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette said. “If they don’t commit, if they don’t, who will come? Who is going to be there? Who is going to answer that call? And so if you have any inkling, any interest, stop by the firehouse and say hello to your local fire department to see if that’s something you are interested in.”

More than 70 departments are participating in an open house on May 13 to kick off the program, designed to allow Vermonters to come in, ask questions and learn about what it takes to be a firefighter in their community. Click here for more information and a full list of the participating fire departments.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.