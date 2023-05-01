Recruitment efforts heat up at Vermont fire departments

Fire departments across the state are making a push to fill their ranks before they hit a...
Fire departments across the state are making a push to fill their ranks before they hit a crisis situation where a call comes in with no one to respond. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire departments across the state are making a push to fill their ranks before they hit a crisis situation where a call comes in with no one to respond.

The Vermont Fire Service has launched a recruitment program called Operation Mayday. The program will highlight opportunities to serve in the fire service, whether that means at a volunteer level all the way up to a career firefighter, and offer chances to learn more about serving in various roles.

Departments across Vermont are relaying to the state that call staff numbers were declining and staff was becoming harder to find. So now, there’s a call out to Vermonters to join.

“We’re seeing some trends here that are a little alarming with the number of folks that are available and signing up to participate in roles like volunteer staff or even here for paid on-call staff, we have seen the numbers dwindle,” Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette said. “If they don’t commit, if they don’t, who will come? Who is going to be there? Who is going to answer that call? And so if you have any inkling, any interest, stop by the firehouse and say hello to your local fire department to see if that’s something you are interested in.”

More than 70 departments are participating in an open house on May 13 to kick off the program, designed to allow Vermonters to come in, ask questions and learn about what it takes to be a firefighter in their community. Click here for more information and a full list of the participating fire departments.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Burlington police say they began receiving reports of an injured man at the corner of Church...
Man found shot outside of Burlington business
Vermont State Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle Saturday...
Bike race participant killed in Burke Saturday
Anthony Saucer
Police arrest Fairlee man accused in Saturday night stabbing
Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed son

Latest News

A 35-year-old bike swap has pedaled its way back to Burlington after a COVID hiatus.
Burlington shop collecting used bicycles for bike swap
Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed son
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The Skirack in Burlington is collecting used bicycles all week ahead of its bike swap.
Burlington shop collecting used bicycles for bike swap