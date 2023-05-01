Turkey hunting season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Regular spring turkey hunting season starts Monday.

The youth hunting weekend was held Saturday and Sunday. It was for kids 15 and younger who completed the proper requirements.

For adults, shooting hours during the May 1st to the 21st season are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon.

Two bearded turkeys may be taken. A shotgun or archery equipment may be used to hunt turkeys and all turkeys must be reported to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department within 48 hours.

