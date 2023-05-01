Vermont Youth Orchestra seniors prepare to take a final bow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont high school musicians are preparing for their final performance with the Vermont Youth Orchestra. This Sunday, they will take to the stage at the Flynn to perform “The Lost World.”

It’s bittersweet for the kids who come from all over the state. Some of these musicians have been playing together for years.

While it’s a great way to show off musical ability, for most of these kids, a seat in the orchestra is about much more than just playing the right notes.

Music is in Marisa Kono’s DNA.

“My mom is a violinist, my dad was the conductor of Vermont Youth Philharmonia,” Kono said.

The CVU student has been playing violin since she was 3, and she’s been playing for the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association since she was in first grade.

“It’s been cool to watch different generations go through the whole program,” she said.

Kono, like her 30 other counterparts, is preparing for her final performance with the orchestra. Over the years, she’s watched other musicians just like her take the stage for the last time, listening and watching with admiration.

“I always went to every VYO concert and I always watched the senior soloist, and that was always my favorite,” she said.

Now, Kono is the senior soloist she used to look up to. She’s also the concertmaster, leading the way for everyone else, and making friends along the way.

“Even socially it’s given me so many connections that I wouldn’t otherwise have. It’s just taught me how to work with other people, both musically, socially, conversationally, even,” Kono said. “I feel like the orchestra really is more than just a collective of students that come together to play music, they also are a community.”

Music Director Mark Alpizar stepped to the helm of the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association about three years ago. He says he’s watched these students cultivate relationships with each other, and he’s sad to see this iteration of students go.

“Such is the business of youth orchestra, of course; the students graduate and then leave us and more are waiting to take their place,” Alpizar said.

There are two other groups waiting in the wings for a spot in the orchestra-- the Vermont Youth Strings and the Vermont Youth Harmonia-- both with musicians excited to take the stage.

“They do a fantastic job of bringing this fabulous energy that you don’t quite get with any other kind of orchestra,” Alpizar said.

But before those kids get a shot at one of the empty seats, the seniors will take the stage one last time, an exciting milestone for Kono.

“Definitely bittersweet,” she said. “It’s going to be a great ending to these past 11-ish years at VYO.”

The final performance, “The Lost World,” is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Flynn in Burlington. Tickets are $22.

