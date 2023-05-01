Vt. waste management company expanding coverage to more states

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella is expanding its coverage area to include Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

The Rutland-based waste management company purchased collection, transfer and recycling operations from GFL Environmental.

The purchase price was $525 million and includes nine hauling operations, one transfer station and one material recovery facility.

Casella says adding this area into its current footprint allows for future growth opportunities and is expected to generate about $185 million in revenue in the first 12 months.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

