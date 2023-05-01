Vt. woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed son

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into rock ledges along Interstate 89 in a wreck that killed her son.

Police say Dawn Baustert, 46, of Essex, was behind the wheel during the crash in Sharon in November 2022. They say she drifted off the passing lane shoulder and crashed into rock ledges.

One of her passengers, Silas Baustert, 11, was killed. Dawn Baustert and two other passengers were injured, including another child who had “incapacitating” injuries.

Vermont State Police say their investigation found Dawn Baustert was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She was cited Monday and faces multiple charges including driving under the influence with death resulting and grossly negligent operation. She’s due in court later this month.

