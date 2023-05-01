Your MAX Advantage Foreacst

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Yet another upper level low pressure system will slowly meander through our region for the next several days. As we’ve seen in past weeks, we’ll have another stretch of cloudy and cooler conditions, which will include periods of showers through the end of the day on Wednesday.

Skies will be mainly dry through late Monday night and into Tuesday, but showers look to return off and on through the rest of the day, especially by the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy once again which will keep temperatures on the cooler side, mainly in the low to mid 50s. Showers will continue to come and go through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Temperatures remain a bit below normal through the middle of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s.

The area of low pressure will finally start to exit the region by Thursday. The day will likely start with some clouds, but sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be running a little cool with highs in the mid 50s. Friday looks a bit more sunny as temperatures reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Dry conditions look to continue into the weekend as temperatures warm up into the 60s.

