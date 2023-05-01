BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone . . . and Happy May! The new month will be getting off to a wet, cool start as another slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system just meanders over the northeast for much of the upcoming week, very similar to what happened last week.

Some heavier, steadier rain this morning will be tapering off to just a few scattered showers for the rest of the day. There will even be a few sunny breaks here & there, from time to time.

But there will be more on-and-off rain throughout the day on Tuesday, and ditto for Wednesday. Temperatures will be running around 10 degrees lower than normal (normal high in Burlington is now 64°).

The upper low will start to drift away on Thursday. There will be a few sunny breaks, but also more scattered showers.

Finally, by the end of the week, we will start to dry out and warm up. Right now, the first weekend of May is looking pretty good!

Take MAX Advantage of your umbrellas and rain slickers this week! -Gary

