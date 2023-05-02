Barre man charged with infant’s overdose appears in court

By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The father of a young child who died last spring after ingesting illegal drugs was in court Tuesday for a possible change of plea.

Christopher and Briana Wicker were arrested last year after the sudden death of their son, six-month-old Christopher Wicker Jr. The medical examiner found a bag lodged in the boy’s airway and high levels of fentanyl and Xylazine were found the in the infant’s system, ultimately causing his death.

Court paperwork says that Briana was sleeping next to the baby and woke up, realized something was wrong, and called 911

Those who know the family tell WCAX that like so many other people, the family was struggling with drugs and needed help. “I don’t really want to see another child lose his life over this drug epidemic. This one is already hurting us bad enough, so if you see something say something -- try to get them the help that they need,” said Joel Bonano, the father of another of Brianna’s children.

Bonano and Addie Stephens say they knew young Christopher. “He was always just so joyful, my kids loved playing with him, he was sweet, he was adorable. He loved the inside of crab rangoon fiercely, that he did,” she said.

Wicker, who faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty with death resulting, was in court for a possible change of plea deal but did not show up for a part of the hearing, drawing a sharp rebuke from Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin. “This is an incredibly serious case and I think the court has an obligation to ensure the integrity of the process itself, especially in the case involving the death of a young child,” he said.

Wicker has 60 days until his next hearing. Wicker is also charged in the boy's death. She's due in court in June.

