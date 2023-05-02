Building a better Battery St. for bikers, pedestrians

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Battery Street is highly traveled in Burlington, and city officials say ideas are on the table when it comes to reimagining the street.

Cars, bikers, and pedestrians are the trifecta making up the Burlington street, especially on a busy day near the waterfront.

Burlington’s transportation plan has goals for battery street to be converted into a complete street, meaning it works for all modes of transportation.

“How does that impact the lanes of traffic? How does that impact our intersections? How does that get built safely? Effectively? How can we do it at a low cost? How can we do it if we had the funding to really rebuild that street? How would it affect Battery Park? " said Dayton Crites with Burlington Public Works.

City leaders are taking feedback from residents and eventually developing design concepts to see how the street could improve.

“Trying to make it more continuous facilities for bicyclists. Right now it’s a little broken scene with pedestrians, there are spots that don’t have a continuous sidewalk. It’s also been seen as a barrier in terms of trying to connect downtown to the waterfront,” said Jason Charest with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

Some pedestrians say they notice speeding and dicey driving around bikers.

“I think it probably could be better pedestrian-wise, the lights are long I feel like people jaywalk pretty frequently here,” said Abigail Densmore of Burlington.

Battery Street is also home to hotels and other tourist destinations. Some visitors say they took note of the number of people crossing the street.

“We watched bikers try to navigate and stay to the edge and cars navigate, I was grateful I was on the sidewalk,” said Barb Cataldo who is visiting the area from Boston.

BUT other Burlingotnians say they don’t have any concerns with the street.

“It’s fine I am from a bigger city so it’s not very congested,” said Tasi Perkins of Burlington.

Planners say the scoping study would also take into account how changes to Battery Street would impact the already planned railyard enterprise project and main street project and aspects of funding would be established in this planning period as well.

“There aren’t any drawings on paper right now. And that’s how it should be. So we’re going to try to get those drawings developed after we listen to everybody,” said Crites.

The first public meeting will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in City Hall, kicking off the public engagement process where the city will be hosting ample opportunities for people to share their thoughts.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.