Burlington City Council approves new civilian position in police department

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council has approved a new police department position to handle crisis advocacy and intervention programs.

The director will be a civilian overseeing non-enforcement responses, like community support liaisons who are trained social workers out on the streets to help people get services.

The majority of the council signed off on the new position but there was pushback from some councilors.

Progressive Joe Magee says he will be working on a resolution to create a new city department for nonpolice responders separating them from the BPD.

Related Stories:

Is Burlington Police de-escalation training working?

Burlington Police use nonlethal force to subdue man in crisis

Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy

Burlington Police work to revamp their response to mental health calls

Burlington businesses participate in de-escalation training

What led to 2016 police shooting of mentally-ill Burlington man?

Burlington commission looks at police response to mental health incidents

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.