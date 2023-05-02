Burlington City Council approves new civilian position in police department

The Burlington City Council has approved a new police department position to handle crisis...
The Burlington City Council has approved a new police department position to handle crisis advocacy and intervention programs. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council has approved a new police department position to handle crisis advocacy and intervention programs.

The director will be a civilian overseeing non-enforcement responses, like community support liaisons who are trained social workers out on the streets to help people get services.

The majority of the council signed off on the new position but there was pushback from some councilors.

Progressive Joe Magee says he will be working on a resolution to create a new city department for nonpolice responders separating them from the BPD.

