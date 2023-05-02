Burlington shelter will soon be under new management

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ANEW Place, a homeless services agency, says a shelter it ran will soon be under new management.

ANEW Place has been operating the Champlain Inn in Burlington for the last four years. The organization says the board of directors made the decision based on “tremendous staffing and financial challenges. ANEW Place also says the inn is not ideal for operating a shelter program.

They say transitional plans have started for current guests.

It will change hands on September 30 but they did not say who will be taking over.

