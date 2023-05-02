Claremont man charged with armed robbery, falsifying physical evidence

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont New Hampshire man is charged with armed robbery and falsifying physical evidence.

Police say 39-year-old James Oberfeldt is accused of demanding money from the cashier at Pleasant Mobil at knifepoint.

Police say it happened early Sunday morning. They say Oberfeldt stole the cashier’s phone and the landline along with a few bucks before fleeing the store.

He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail.

