Franklin County state’s attorney faces possible impeachment over harrasment allegations

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont law enforcement officials Tuesday asked the Legislature to impeach Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie after an investigation that alleges a pattern of harassment and discriminatory conduct.

Details about an internal investigation by the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs are being released at a news conference Tuesday. You can watch it live in the player above -- click here for a direct link.

The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs say multiple allegations made by employees and other individuals led to an internal investigation of Lavoie. They say that investigation found Lavoie engaged in the maltreatment of employees through repeated discriminatory comments and actions including but not limited to derogatory references to national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and body composition. They also say there were at least two instances of unwanted physical contact not of a sexual nature.

After asking for his resignation last week, officials say Lavoie declined.

Department officials Tuesday said they have now requested that the Vermont House consider impeachment proceedings and that the Vermont Attorney General’s Office has also been notified.

