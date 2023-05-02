EXCLUSIVE: Police video shows end of Morrisville manhunt

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Newly released police video shows the final moments that ended a tense, three-day manhunt for a Morrisville man wanted for kidnapping and shooting at an officer last week.

The Vermont State Police body camera video shows the moment on Sunday, April 23, when troopers and other officers found and arrested 24-year-old Henry Lovell.

“Are you ok?” asks one officer, as he points a gun at Lovell.

“I’m fine. I’ve just been running,” Lovell responded.

“Put your hands behind your back,” the officer commanded.

Lovell immediately surrendered and apologized to the arresting officers. “I’m so (expletive) sorry about the stupid (expletive). I’m so (expletive) dumb,” he said.

Lovell later tells officers he’d been holed up in a gravel pit in Hyde Park, found shelter in an unlocked truck and used hay bails to stay warm. “Someone just left it open, luckily for me, so I didn’t freeze to death,” he said.

As he was arrested, he asked officers to keep safe two family keepsakes -- a chain from his grandmother and a ring from his dad. “It’s just I’ve been under a lot of stress. I’ll explain it all,” he said. “I wasn’t acting in my right mind, I’ll tell you that right now.”

Lovell told officers that during a previous run-in with police, he was unnecessarily tossed to the ground, leaving him with a head injury. He then asks for water and food after three days on the run, sounding relieved that the chase was over.

Police say it all began when Lovell kidnapped two people -- his mother and a property manager. They both got away before a standoff with Morrisonville Police. They say he shot at an officer, causing minor injuries. They say he then stormed into the Morrisville VFW where surveillance video shows a patron wrestling away a shotgun.

The manhunt prompted lockdowns and the cancellation of schools throughout the area. Police say he was arrested about 10 minutes from the VFW after a local resident spotted him on Battle Row Road in Hyde Park.

Lovell pleaded not guilty last Monday to a slew of charges including attempted murder and kidnapping.

