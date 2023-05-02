Hassan reintroduces ER mental health support bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire lawmaker is trying to change the way people receive care for mental illness in emergency departments.

Senator Maggie Hassan has helped re-introduce the Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act.

It would establish a competitive grant program to encourage more emergency departments to come up with better ways to care for people with mental health issues. Hassan says many emergency rooms are not equipped to help in that way and that this bill would help fix that.

