Hochul signs legislation to protect abortion access

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new law in New York protects access to abortion medication for college students.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Tuesday, ensuring students enrolled in SUNY and CUNY schools will be able to get abortion medication if they need it.

Hochul said college-aged New Yorkers are more likely to seek out abortion care than any other age group.

“We are sick and tired of judges and lawmakers telling us what to do with our bodies. And if there’s one thing that New Yorkers will not do ever is stand by when we see wrong being done. Our state has from the beginning. Fought this great fight. Abortion was legal in New York three years before the rest of the nation, before Roe vs. Wade was decided. And we’re going to do everything in our power to stop the backslide while expanding reproductive rights here in our state,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor also signed a second law that allows pharmacists across the state to dispense birth control over the counter. Hochul said it will help people who don’t have primary care providers but do have access to pharmacies.

