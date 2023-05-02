Hochul signs legislation to protect abortion access

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Tuesday, ensuring students enrolled in SUNY and CUNY...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Tuesday, ensuring students enrolled in SUNY and CUNY schools will be able to get abortion medication if they need it.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new law in New York protects access to abortion medication for college students.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation Tuesday, ensuring students enrolled in SUNY and CUNY schools will be able to get abortion medication if they need it.

Hochul said college-aged New Yorkers are more likely to seek out abortion care than any other age group.

“We are sick and tired of judges and lawmakers telling us what to do with our bodies. And if there’s one thing that New Yorkers will not do ever is stand by when we see wrong being done. Our state has from the beginning. Fought this great fight. Abortion was legal in New York three years before the rest of the nation, before Roe vs. Wade was decided. And we’re going to do everything in our power to stop the backslide while expanding reproductive rights here in our state,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The governor also signed a second law that allows pharmacists across the state to dispense birth control over the counter. Hochul said it will help people who don’t have primary care providers but do have access to pharmacies.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed son
Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Police are investigating a crash in Brattleboro where a car went underwater and two people are...
Police: 2 reportedly missing after crash in Brattleboro
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Police say a man found shot in downtown Burlington on Saturday remains hospitalized in stable...
Burlington businesses worry about safety after latest incident of gun violence

Latest News

File photo
Housing advocates push for state funding of emergency program
Those traveling into the U.S. won’t need to prove they have a COVID vaccination starting next...
US to lift remaining COVID restrictions at northern border
File photo
Vermont records warmest April in over a century
x
RAW VIDEO: Franklin County state’s attorney faces possible impeachment over harassment allegations