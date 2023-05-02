Housing advocates push for state funding of emergency program

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With federal funding for housing homeless Vermonters in hotels set to run out by the end of June, advocates are sounding the alarm and pleading with lawmakers to use state funding and expand eligibility.

The state budget, which is being finalized in the Legislature, currently does not include a continuation of current funding for that program and the state is expected top tighten eligibility requirements that have existed throughout the pandemic.

Cheri Russi is staying at the Hilltop Inn in Berlin and requires medical care. She worries about what will happen when she loses her shelter. “I think legislators need to know that I will be on the street, I will be without a caregiver and I will die quickly or I will die slowly. That’s what will happen to me personally,” she said Tuesday.

Lawmakers are reconciling differences in the state budget and are expected to send it to the governor in the coming days.

