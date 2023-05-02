Massachusetts Man sentenced on gun, fentanyl charges

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man will spend more than six years in a Vermont prison on drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says, 29-year-old Varian Lefebvre was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.

The crimes date back to an incident at the Rutland Holiday Inn in January 2021.

