Massachusetts Man sentenced on gun, fentanyl charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man will spend more than six years in a Vermont prison on drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says, 29-year-old Varian Lefebvre was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.

The crimes date back to an incident at the Rutland Holiday Inn in January 2021.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.