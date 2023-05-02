New York man arrested for armed robbery, drugs

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A New York man who led local police on a pursuit last week is behind bars facing aggravated assault, robbery, and drug charges.

Richmond police say last Wednesday night, 18-year-old Tashawn Ware of Brooklyn -- held a gun against a woman’s neck at the Mobil gas station on West Main Street, before he drove off.

A few hours later Winooski Police Dept. saw Ware’s car and chased him to the Days Inn in Colchester. Police say they arrested him and recovered a stolen gun.

The next day, police say they executed a search warrant on Ware’s car and found large quantities of weed, suspected cocaine and fentanyl, another loaded gun, and $1,183.00 in cash.

Ware is being held without bail.

