New York man arrested for armed robbery, drugs

Tashawn Ware, 18 of Brooklyn, NY
Tashawn Ware, 18 of Brooklyn, NY(Courtesy: Richmond Police Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A New York man who led local police on a pursuit last week is behind bars facing aggravated assault, robbery, and drug charges.

Richmond police say last Wednesday night, 18-year-old Tashawn Ware of Brooklyn -- held a gun against a woman’s neck at the Mobil gas station on West Main Street, before he drove off.

A few hours later Winooski Police Dept. saw Ware’s car and chased him to the Days Inn in Colchester. Police say they arrested him and recovered a stolen gun.

The next day, police say they executed a search warrant on Ware’s car and found large quantities of weed, suspected cocaine and fentanyl, another loaded gun, and $1,183.00 in cash.

Ware is being held without bail.

