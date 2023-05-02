N.Y. holds hurricane preparedness week

In New York, it’s Hurricane preparedness week. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for NY-Alert to receive real-time information ahead of hurricane season.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York it’s Hurricane preparedness week. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for NY-Alert to receive real-time information ahead of hurricane season.

Governor Kathy Hochul said during her first month in office, Hurricane Ida ripped through the state, causing devastating damage in some communities. By signing up for the alerts, you’ll be told safety information, including evacuation alerts.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June first through November 30th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed son
Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Police are investigating a crash in Brattleboro where a car went underwater and two people are...
Police: 2 reportedly missing after crash in Brattleboro
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Anthony Saucer
Police arrest Fairlee man accused in Saturday night stabbing

Latest News

In New York it’s Hurricane preparedness week. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for...
N.Y. holds hurricane preparedness week
File Photo
Vt. lakes and streams stocked with trout
River stocking is underway now with anglers being encouraged to check out the “Trophy Trout”...
Vt. lakes and streams stocked with trout
A New Hampshire lawmaker is trying to change the way people receive care for mental illness in...
Hassan reintroduces ER mental health support bill
A New Hampshire lawmaker is trying to change the way people receive care for mental illness in...
Hassan reintroduces ER mental health support bill