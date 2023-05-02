N.Y. holds hurricane preparedness week

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York it’s Hurricane preparedness week. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for NY-Alert to receive real-time information ahead of hurricane season.

Governor Kathy Hochul said during her first month in office, Hurricane Ida ripped through the state, causing devastating damage in some communities. By signing up for the alerts, you’ll be told safety information, including evacuation alerts.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June first through November 30th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.