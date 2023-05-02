Rain washes out sections of Mount Washington Auto Road

GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - Crews are repairing the upper portion of the Mount Washington Auto Road after recent rain washed away whole sections of road.

The Mount Washington Auto Road says the washout began Monday and crews immediately started repairs.

The total repair time should be about two weeks, weather dependent, of course.

But officials say the lower section of the road is still OK and events scheduled along the road, like their Spring Adventure Tours, are still on.

