Restaurant owners to pay more than $100K in back wages after denying chefs overtime

A restaurant in Hawaii has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in back wages after denying...
A restaurant in Hawaii has been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in back wages after denying chefs overtime.(stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL//Gray News) - Restaurant owners in Honolulu have been ordered to pay their employees thousands of dollars in back wages and damages after violating overtime rules.

KHNL reports the owners of Imanas Tei restaurant, Keiji Fukuda and Yuki Naka, denied 10 chefs overtime wages, despite many working as many as 20 hours extra each week.

Investigators with the Department of Labor said the denied wages totaled about $102,000.

According to the department, Fukuda and Naka characterized the workers as management rather than meal preparers and failed to pay the entitled overtime wages to the chefs.

“Overtime earned must be overtime paid,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Terrence Trotter said. “Paying salaries to kitchen staff does not allow an employer to evade its obligation to pay workers all of their legally earned wages.”

Fukuda and Naka also reportedly failed to keep records of all hours worked, including those overtime hours, leading to federal record-keeping violations.

In addition to recovering back wages and damages, the department assessed $4,488 in civil money penalties for the willful nature of the violations.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed son
Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Police are investigating a crash in Brattleboro where a car went underwater and two people are...
Police: 2 reportedly missing after crash in Brattleboro
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Police say a man found shot in downtown Burlington on Saturday remains hospitalized in stable...
Burlington businesses worry about safety after latest incident of gun violence

Latest News

File photo
Housing advocates push for state funding of emergency program
FILE - Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has released a report on loneliness in the U.S.
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
FILE - A fighter jet flies past the remnants of a large balloon after it was shot down above...
The balloon that flew over Hawaii? US says it’s not China’s
Those traveling into the U.S. won’t need to prove they have a COVID vaccination starting next...
US to lift remaining COVID restrictions at northern border
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash