Scott signs bill to allow medical aid in dying for nonresidents

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday signed a bill that would expand the state’s medical aid in dying law to cover out-of-state visitors.

Vermont passed The Patient Choice and Control at End of Life Act law back in 2013 but it excluded non-residents.

The bill was prompted in part by a Connecticut woman with cancer who sued the state last summer claiming its residency requirement violated the Constitution’s commerce clause. She reached a settlement with the state earlier this year allowing her to end her life in Vermont.

Vermont now joins Oregon as the second state in the country to allow terminally ill nonresidents to seek aid in dying.

