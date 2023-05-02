Scott signs bill to allow medical aid in dying for nonresidents

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday signed a bill that would expand the state’s medical aid in dying law to cover out-of-state visitors.

Vermont passed The Patient Choice and Control at End of Life Act law back in 2013 but it excluded non-residents.

The bill was prompted in part by a Connecticut woman with cancer who sued the state last summer claiming its residency requirement violated the Constitution’s commerce clause. She reached a settlement with the state earlier this year allowing her to end her life in Vermont.

Vermont now joins Oregon as the second state in the country to allow terminally ill nonresidents to seek aid in dying.

Related Stories:

Vt. House greenlights medically assisted suicide for nonresidents

Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted medical aid-in-dying right

Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed son
Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Police are investigating a crash in Brattleboro where a car went underwater and two people are...
Police: 2 reportedly missing after crash in Brattleboro
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Police say a man found shot in downtown Burlington on Saturday remains hospitalized in stable...
Burlington businesses worry about safety after latest incident of gun violence

Latest News

ANEW Place, a homeless services agency, says a shelter it ran will soon be under new...
Burlington shelter will soon be under new management
An 8-month-old poodle named Bondi, sit next to his 'best friend' Colleen Briggs, at home before...
Scooby doobie don’t: Discarded joints pose hazards for dogs
In New York it’s Hurricane preparedness week. New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for...
N.Y. holds hurricane preparedness week
River stocking is underway now in Vermont with anglers being encouraged to check out the...
Vt. lakes and streams stocked with trout