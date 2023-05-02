Suspicious Duck: Meet the Vermont man behind the memes

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are a lot of little things that make Vermont... Vermont. And one artist in Williston is turning those things into collectibles.

From pretentious skiers to the jeezum crow, Suspicious Duck pokes fun at things that most Vermonters can relate to. All it takes is a little creativity, a 3D printer and some paint.

Alex Bonson is an artist but not the kind you might typically think of.

“I make Vermont-themed collectibles and knickknacks,” Bonson said.

More specifically, he makes bootleg toys and collectibles, a comedic form of art on the rise.

“Artists who, from all across the world, make things that look like you could find them in stores, but when you look closer, they’re actually just made by someone at home,” he explained.

Bonson is big into memes-- niche humor spread around the internet-- so he took a real liking to bootleg art.

“What struck me immediately is that there wasn’t enough local joke-ish type of gifts out there. And I wanted to craft something that catered more to the native Vermonters like myself,” he said.

About a year ago, Suspicious Duck was born and took Vermont’s internet bubbles by storm with relatable content for locals. His first creation is soon to be released-- Ollie the Route 7 Camel.

“When I learned that he passed away, I even wrote a little obituary for him on the back,” Bonson said.

You can buy a lot of these trinkets online, like one of his most popular works, the Truck Stuck in Notch. But Bonson says he pays attention to current events, as they spark ideas like the criminally funny variation of the stuck truck after a driver stopped in the Notch was charged with possession of cocaine in 2022, Arrested for Cocaine Edition.

Once creativity strikes, Bonson gets to work.

“3D print a model on my 3D printer and do some acrylic paint, some swag from craft stores, jumble it together with a lot of glue. Fortunately, my obsession with PhotoShop when I was younger came in handy for this,” he said.

But it’s not all about poking fun at leaf peepers or silly Vermont vernacular, Bonson has done some work to help the community with this hobby, too.

“One of my favorite things about this is bringing awareness to things happening in my community,” he said.

Bonson took some of the profits from the first batch of Stolen Bike collectibles and gave it to Old Spokes Home to help outfit people in need with bikes.

And even though some of his work is a bit more polarizing, he says, for the most part, it’s generally well-received.

He credits Vermont meme and Reddit pages for his success, as they spread the word about Suspicious Duck and offer up a laugh.

“Seeing people post stuff on other pages-- it really makes my day,” he said.

Bonson isn’t just limited to Vermont collectibles, he makes ones based on pop culture, too. I will warn that not all of them are appropriate for young eyes. You can see more on his website or Instagram where you can follow along.

