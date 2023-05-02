Trespassing problems continue at former YMCA

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New padlocks don’t appear to have remedied a persistent trespassing problem at the former YMCA in Burlington.

After four people were arrested earlier this month for using the vacant building as a shelter, WCAX on Tuesday again spotted people illegally trespassing, along with broken locks on the door. The doors to the building now appear to be locked from the inside, something the property manager, Ben Fyre, says he did not do. He adds that the building is not safe to be in.

“{My} reaction is mostly frustration. We have to maintain certain access to the fire department in case of an emergency and it seems like maintaining that access for them has been taken advantage of,” Fyre said.

At one point, the building was going to be converted into a hotel. We’re told the owners are now working to come up with another use for it.

