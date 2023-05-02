US to lift remaining COVID restrictions at northern border

Those traveling into the U.S. won’t need to prove they have a COVID vaccination starting next Friday. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those traveling into the U.S. won’t need to prove they have a COVID vaccination starting next Friday.

That’s good news for Canadians looking to cross into our region to visit. It means starting May 12, the vaccine restrictions on them will be lifted, too.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday said it welcomes the move. It’s something they’ve been asking for for a year now, ever since Canada dropped its vaccination and testing requirements.

And starting next Thursday, federal employees will no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

