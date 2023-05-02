Vermont doctor heading to Ukraine as a volunteer

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury doctor is headed to Ukraine as a medical volunteer.

Dr. Wesley Clark is volunteering with Global Care Force, a nonprofit that provides primary medical care to civilians in central and southern parts of Ukraine. There, he will be providing medical coverage to people displaced by the war.

“You can imagine the situation doesn’t make that any better and they’ve lost contact with their providers and also with pharmacies. And so the notion is to take up the slack, invite those people to come to clinics and make sure they’re being treated for important chronic conditions,” Clark said.

This is not Clark’s first time volunteering. He says when he got his medical degree, he wanted to help in places that don’t have the care we do, so he has volunteered quite a lot with different organizations.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Dr. Wesley Clark.

(Video courtesy: Global Care Force)

