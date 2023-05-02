Vermont records warmest April in over a century

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont saw the warmest April on record this year in over a century.

The National Weather Service says the average temperature was five degrees above normal, breaking records that records go back to 1884.

Warm Aprils can contribute to spring flooding and high lake levels -- both of which they say hasn’t been a concern so far. It can also give gardeners and farmers a false sense of security that it’s time to plant but there is still a chance of a killing frost.

Officials say while the record-warm temperatures mid-month drove the average up, the lack of cold nights really pushed April over the record threshold. “As far as the average high temperatures are concerned, that doesn’t quite look as hot compared to even the overnight lows. So, really we made up for the warm conditions with those overnight temperatures,” said the NWS’ Robert Haynes.

Montpelier alone last month only dropped to freezing or below eight days during the month, which ties the record for the fewest number of days in April to hit the freezing threshold.

