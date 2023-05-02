Vermont union members celebrate May Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s May Day, a world-wide celebration of workers’ rights. Dozens gathered in Burlington’s Battery Park to highlight the future of labor laws in Vermont and pay homage to the people who fought for those that exist today.

Vermont is the 14th most union dense state in the country, though many union organizers say we can do better. May Day is the result of the early labor movement, where many workers were retaliated against or even killed for advocating for labor rights.

“It commemorates the struggle of workers over the centuries to be human,” said Liz Medina, Executive Director of Vermont’s State Labor Council.

The U.S. Labor Movement took off in the 1880′s as union workers in Chicago rallied for an eight hour day. The peaceful demonstrations came to an end in Haymarket Square as a bomb was thrown into the crowd, killing eleven people.

“This is really day of celebrating the achievements workers have achieved over the years such as an eight hour work day, safety, better wages, healthcare...but also looking forward,” Medina said. She continues on to say more unions and the ‘Pro Act’ would improve working conditions here in Vermont.

One of its sponsors is Progressive Representative Emma Mulvaney-Stanak. “The Pro Act stands for protecting the right to organize,” she said.

The ‘Pro Act’ is currently being worked on in a house committee. The bill has three primary functions which are to make becoming a union a one step process, banning mandatory staff meetings meant to discourage unions, and allowing farm workers to unionize. “They can’t organize under federal law,” Mulvaney-Stanak explained. “They’re in a no-mans land of labor rights. This would be a significant workers right issue for domestic workers and agriculture workers, who are mostly folks of color and women.”

Organizations that are already unionized such as the Howard Center and Starbucks say unionizing allows them to advocate in the workplace, making it a win for everyone. Though, many employers are against unions for fear of profit loss or lawsuits.

Mulvaney-Stanak it’s unlikely the ‘Pro Act’ will get through this session, but hopes it’ll be a top priority in January.

