Vt. lakes and streams stocked with trout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - River stocking is underway now with anglers being encouraged to check out the “Trophy Trout” program.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say Lake and pond stocking began in April and river stocking just began and will continue throughout this month.

They’re putting Trophy Rainbow and brown trout in the Black, Winooski, Lamoille, Missisquoi, Walloomsac, and Passumpsic Rivers as well as East and Otter Creek. And Trophy brook trout will be stocked into the Deerfield River.

Expect large two-year-old brookies and rainbows in many lakes and ponds. Trout harvest season opened last month and continues through October 31st.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.