Vt. police ask public for help finding missing elderly man

SUNDERLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help finding an elderly man who went missing Tuesday morning.

Vermont State Police say John Joy, 91, of Randolph, was last seen shortly before 11 a.m. near the Orvis store on Conservation Way in Sunderland. He was driving a 2018 silver Toyota Prius with Vermont license plate ETG 995.

Police say he may have been headed to the hospital in Bennington to see a family member, but he never arrived. They say Joy has episodes of dementia and may have gotten lost.

His disappearance isn’t suspicious but there are concerns for his welfare.

John Joy is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has thinning salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone who sees Joy or his vehicle is asked to call the state police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.

