Wildlife Watch: Living with snakes
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the weather warms up and folks head out into the woods, they might find some slithering snakes.
There are 11 snake species in Vermont including the most common -- the garter snake. Ike Bendavid spoke with snake enthusiasts about why most are harmless to humans and are a key part of the ecosystem.
