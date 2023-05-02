Will EPA carbon emissions rules pass muster with high court?

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot put state-level caps on carbon emissions from power plants, citing the 1970 Clean Air Act. The court’s ruling last year said that Congress needed to make that law. But in the meantime, the EPA has created rules to install technology to capture carbon emissions.

Jennifer Rushlow is dean of the School for the Environment at the Vermont Law and Graduate School. She spoke with our Darren Perron about those limitations and whether this carbon collection rule will pass muster with the high court. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

