BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An upper-level low pressure system will continue to spin clouds and showers over our region for another day on Wednesday. Showers will be off and on during the day, with skies beginning to dry out by Thursday. Sunshine will begin to return on Friday with a very nice weekend with warm, sunny weather on the way by Saturday and Sunday.

Plan on more of the same for Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will once again be running below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Showers will begin to taper off on Wednesday night with drier skies set for Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy on Thursday with a few breaks of sun. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine will start to return on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs getting into the upper 50s. The warm up will begin by the start of the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll finally start to see some warmer weather with afternoon temperatures getting into the mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s. Warm, sunny weather will continue into the start of next week as well. We should remain rain-free through Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

