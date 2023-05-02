Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An upper-level low pressure system will continue to spin clouds and showers over our region for another day on Wednesday. Showers will be off and on during the day, with skies beginning to dry out by Thursday. Sunshine will begin to return on Friday with a very nice weekend with warm, sunny weather on the way by Saturday and Sunday.

Plan on more of the same for Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will once again be running below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Showers will begin to taper off on Wednesday night with drier skies set for Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy on Thursday with a few breaks of sun. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine will start to return on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs getting into the upper 50s. The warm up will begin by the start of the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll finally start to see some warmer weather with afternoon temperatures getting into the mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s. Warm, sunny weather will continue into the start of next week as well. We should remain rain-free through Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed son
Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Police are investigating a crash in Brattleboro where a car went underwater and two people are...
Police: 2 reportedly missing after crash in Brattleboro
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Police say a man found shot in downtown Burlington on Saturday remains hospitalized in stable...
Burlington businesses worry about safety after latest incident of gun violence

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast