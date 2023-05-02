Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got the month of May off to a very wet start on Monday. The 0.88″ of rain that fell in Burlington was the most on record for a May 1st. Many spots received over 2″ and some places over 3″ of rain

The same weather pattern that gave us that rain on Monday is still with us. In fact, it will be hanging around for most of the rest of the week with more wet and cool weather.

The rain will be on and off throughout today, and there may even be a rumble or two of thunder. Temperatures will still be running about 10 degrees lower than they should for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 64°). Wednesday will be virtually the same.

By Thursday, the rain showers will be less numerous, and there may even be a few breaks of sun. But the big improvement in the weather will come on Friday as the upper level low pressure system that is repsonsible for all this wet & cool weather finally drifts away.

It will start clearing out and warming up on Friday. The weekend is looking spectacular, with lots of sunshine and temperatures jumping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Hang in there! There is a lot of MAX Advantage weather ahead as we get closer to the weekend. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with driving under the influence in crash that killed son
Brenna King
Missing Vermont girl found safe
Police are investigating a crash in Brattleboro where a car went underwater and two people are...
Police: 2 reportedly missing after crash in Brattleboro
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Anthony Saucer
Police arrest Fairlee man accused in Saturday night stabbing

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
MM
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Foreacst
Your MAX Advantage Forecast