BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got the month of May off to a very wet start on Monday. The 0.88″ of rain that fell in Burlington was the most on record for a May 1st. Many spots received over 2″ and some places over 3″ of rain

The same weather pattern that gave us that rain on Monday is still with us. In fact, it will be hanging around for most of the rest of the week with more wet and cool weather.

The rain will be on and off throughout today, and there may even be a rumble or two of thunder. Temperatures will still be running about 10 degrees lower than they should for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 64°). Wednesday will be virtually the same.

By Thursday, the rain showers will be less numerous, and there may even be a few breaks of sun. But the big improvement in the weather will come on Friday as the upper level low pressure system that is repsonsible for all this wet & cool weather finally drifts away.

It will start clearing out and warming up on Friday. The weekend is looking spectacular, with lots of sunshine and temperatures jumping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Hang in there! There is a lot of MAX Advantage weather ahead as we get closer to the weekend. -Gary

