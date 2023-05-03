Allen-Napier pleads guilty; sentenced in Burlington shooting death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A killer was sentenced on Wednesday for a shooting death in Burlington.

Prosecutors say Octavius Allen-Napier, of Montpelier and Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing Steven Martin in his North Avenue home three years ago.

Allen Napier will serve 11-25 years behind bars.

Peter Nguyen of Burlington is awaiting sentencing in the case.

Burlington police believe Allen-Napier and Nguyen both shot at Martin.

