Allen-Napier pleads guilty; sentenced in Burlington shooting death

Octavious Allen-Napier
Octavious Allen-Napier(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A killer was sentenced on Wednesday for a shooting death in Burlington.

Prosecutors say Octavius Allen-Napier, of Montpelier and Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing Steven Martin in his North Avenue home three years ago.

Allen Napier will serve 11-25 years behind bars.

Peter Nguyen of Burlington is awaiting sentencing in the case.

Burlington police believe Allen-Napier and Nguyen both shot at Martin.

