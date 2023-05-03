Burlington nonprofits to share $1M in ARPA funds

Two dozen Burlington nonprofits will get a piece of the city's $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Two dozen Burlington nonprofits will get a piece of the city’s $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two dozen Burlington nonprofits will get a piece of the city’s $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The ARPA funding will provide a boost to nonprofits serving those hardest hit by the pandemic and industries still dealing with the long-term effects.

Some of the recipients are Feeding Chittenden, the Community Health Centers and ONE Arts Center.

ONE Arts is slated to receive $10,000 to increase access to child care programs in the Old North End. Staffers there say the early childhood programs struggled to make it through the pandemic.

“Trying to figure out how we were going to make ends meet with our early learning center. When our school director wrote this grant and we received it, we were so excited to have some of the stress of figuring out those financial challenges taken off our shoulders,” said Margaret Coleman of ONE Arts Center.

They also plan to use the funds to provide free meals and to help alleviate tuition costs for struggling families.

City leaders say they are now in the process of rolling these funds out.

Click here for more details and the full list of recipients.

