CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police body camera video shows the arrest of Henry Lovell, 24, April 23 in Hyde Park.
EXCLUSIVE: Police video shows end of Morrisville manhunt
John R. Joy, 91, of Randolph, Vermont, is seen in this undated photograph.
Missing elderly man found safe
Franklin County State's Attorney John Lavoie speaks with reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday.
Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down
Tashawn Ware
New York man arrested in Vermont for armed robbery, drugs
Christopher Wicker
Barre man charged with infant’s overdose appears in court

Latest News

SDF
Prosecutor harassment allegations add urgency to oversight bills
SDF
State officials weigh in on potential partnership for Vermont's largest health insurer
SDF
Vt. House approves 2 Burlington charter changes
SDF
North Country man convicted of murdering Plattsburgh woman
Rep. Jarrod Sammis is now a Libertarian after dropping out of the GOP.
Vt. GOP lawmaker switches to Libertarian party