Climate Film Festival returns after two years

For the first time since 2020, the Climate Action Film Festival is in-person in Burlington Wednesday to talk about all things environment.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2020, the Climate Action Film Festival is in-person in Burlington Wednesday to talk about all things environment.

Nine films are being featured, after being cut down from hundreds of submissions.

The topics include beekeeping, saving reefs, teen activism, and food waste from restaurants. The films will take about 90 minutes in total to watch.

Festival Director Tavit Geudelekian says these films are meant to show the work of people fighting climate change.

“So we started the festival based on the principle that storytelling can inspire people to join the struggle and sort of see themselves in the pushback against climate change,” said Geufelekian.

It begins Wednesday night at 7 with a party after the movies. Another show will be held Friday in Hudson, New York.

