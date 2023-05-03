Doula company helps parents before, during and after childbirth

A new company in Vermont is helping moms before, during, and after pregnancy. It’s called Vermont Doula Company.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new company in Vermont is helping moms before, during, and after pregnancy. It’s called the Vermont Doula Company.

The doulas are ready to support the birthing person through pregnancy, labor and the postpartum period. That includes services like support check-ins, education, physical and emotional support during labor, and helping navigate new babies after they’re born.

When the Vermont Doula Company first opened in 2021, it was just Mary Kate Shannahan and her co-founder, and they had to turn people away. Now, they have 10 people on staff and work with a good number of families.

“It’s still a very personalized experience, so although we may have kinda like a higher number as a company, each family still feels really individually supported by their doula team. And I think that that’s something that’s really critical - is that bond that’s created with a family and the doulas - they’re there during a super vulnerable time and so it’s important they’re able to get to know them and to build that trusting relationship with them,” Shannahan said.

Shanahan said studies show people who work with a consistent support person have better birth outcomes, including fewer C-sections.

The full segment about insurance coverage for doula costs and breast pumps airs Wednesday night on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police body camera video shows the arrest of Henry Lovell, 24, April 23 in Hyde Park.
EXCLUSIVE: Police video shows end of Morrisville manhunt
Franklin County State's Attorney John Lavoie speaks with reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday.
Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down
John R. Joy, 91, of Randolph, Vermont, is seen in this undated photograph.
Missing elderly man found safe
Tashawn Ware
New York man arrested in Vermont for armed robbery, drugs
Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed son

Latest News

For the first time since 2020, the Climate Action Film Festival is in-person in Burlington...
Climate Film Festival returns after two years
For the first time since 2020, the Climate Action Film Festival is in-person in Burlington...
Climate Film Festival returns after two years
Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say picking up young wildlife may not only do harm to the...
Officials: Leave young wildlife alone
Knotweed is taking over the Mad River Valley, and volunteers in more than one town are banding...
Knocking Knotweed: Invasive species management in Mad River Valley