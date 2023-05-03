Doula company helps parents before, during and after childbirth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new company in Vermont is helping moms before, during, and after pregnancy. It’s called the Vermont Doula Company.

The doulas are ready to support the birthing person through pregnancy, labor and the postpartum period. That includes services like support check-ins, education, physical and emotional support during labor, and helping navigate new babies after they’re born.

When the Vermont Doula Company first opened in 2021, it was just Mary Kate Shannahan and her co-founder, and they had to turn people away. Now, they have 10 people on staff and work with a good number of families.

“It’s still a very personalized experience, so although we may have kinda like a higher number as a company, each family still feels really individually supported by their doula team. And I think that that’s something that’s really critical - is that bond that’s created with a family and the doulas - they’re there during a super vulnerable time and so it’s important they’re able to get to know them and to build that trusting relationship with them,” Shannahan said.

Shanahan said studies show people who work with a consistent support person have better birth outcomes, including fewer C-sections.

The full segment about insurance coverage for doula costs and breast pumps airs Wednesday night on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

